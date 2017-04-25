New Hiden ExQ Dynamic Gas Analyser

The Hiden ExQ quantitative gas analyser is a new multi-featured and compact mass spectrometer system providing continuous on-line analysis of dynamic gas streams at pressures from sub-atmospheric up to 30 bar, the fully integrated system now being configurable both for bench-top and for rack-mounting operation. Connection to the process is via a flexible heated inert capillary line with a sample consumption rate less than 10 mL/minute and a response time of less than 300 milliseconds at pressures near atmosphere.

The comprehensive range of process interface options enables adaptation of the system to accommodate analysis of up to 16 individual process streams, and adaptors are available for direct connection of the system to most standard TGA/TA instruments. External process data, sample temperature or mass for example, can be imported for combined integration and presentation with the mass spectral data.

Minor species composition is measurable down to just 100 part-per-billion, with a choice of mass range of 200 and 300 amu. An optional CO analyser is available where monitoring and data integration of low levels of carbon monoxide is a requirement.

For full details on this or any other Hiden Products contact Hiden Analytical at [email protected] or visit the main website: www.HidenAnalytical.com.