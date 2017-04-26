Ipsen USA Provides Comprehensive Support for Heat-Treating Systems Shipped Around the World

Focused on providing advanced equipment and comprehensive support to industries around the world, Ipsen USA recently shipped eight vacuum heat-treating systems to customers in Costa Rica, India, Germany and the United States.

This equipment will be used to support the Additive Manufacturing, Aerospace, Medical, MIM and Tooling industries. Several customers also took advantage of Ipsen’s full-scale support offerings, including Ipsen U training, spare parts kits and installation.

The vacuum furnaces shipped included a vertical MetalMaster® furnace with a 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) capacity; a custom-built furnace for debinding and sintering; horizontal MetalMaster and TurboTreater® furnaces; a TITAN® DS (debinding and sintering) furnace; and several H2- and H6-sized TITAN vacuum furnaces equipped with the PdMetrics® software platform for predictive maintenance. This software platform securely connects to a network of integrated sensors on the furnace to gather and analyze data, run algorithms and provide real-time diagnostic that improve the health and integrity of the equipment.

To best support these industries, Ipsen’s global ICS (Ipsen Customer Service) Team facilitates system installations, as well as provides expert training, startup assistance and 360° support throughout the entire life span of the equipment for any brand.

You can learn more about the extensive support and training they offer by clicking here. For immediate technical support, to order parts, schedule service and more, call the Aftermarket Support Helpline at 1-844-Go-Ipsen (1-844-464-7736).