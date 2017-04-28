IONICON Presents the Revolutionary PTR-TOF 6000 X2 Trace Gas Analyzer

Image Credits: IONICON

IONICON Analytik, the Austrian based leading manufacturer of real-time trace VOC analyzers introduces a new compact, ultra-sensitive and high-resolution PTR-TOF instrument.

The PTR-TOF 6000 X2 is the first instrument in IONICON’s portfolio based on the new highresolution release of the “ioniTOF” platform and our PTR technology in combination with the new “X2” features. X2 comprises the latest generation of performance tools incl. the ION-BOOSTER funnel as well as the hexapole ION-GUIDE for the ultimate PTR-TOFMS experience.

The ion funnel focuses the ions into the hexapole ion guide which results in nearly lossless transmission of an extremely focused ion beam into the TOF mass spectrometer. This increases the sensitivity dramatically and also improves the instrument’s mass resolving power.

The ioniTOF Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer Platform

Since the market introduction of the PTR-TOF 1000 in 2014, PTR-TOF 1000 ultra and PTR-TOF 4000 in 2016, IONICON engineers have continuously improved and perfected the “ioniTOF” platform. The flexible, customizable and reliable Time-of-Flight mass spectrometer is a major success for IONICON with already close to 50 units built, used in-house for IONICON’s renowned PTR-TOF series manufacturing and now also available to OEM or academic experimental research customers. IONICON’s product design and in-house production allow for decreasing size, weight and costs with increased overall performance. An emphasis is given to the improved user experience due to the focus on one fully integrated hard- and software solution.

I am proud to announce that all new IONICON PTR-TOF instruments are now exclusively based on the ioniTOF platform. This is a tremendous achievement of our development team and has enormous added value for our customers. Lukas MÄRK, CEO, IONICON

The clients benefit from an ecosystem that has been designed for reliability, compactness but also affordability. All development efforts of the company are now streamlined and customers can rely on upgradeability and continuous R&D efforts leading to add-ons, options, software and new exciting instrument combinations based on this platform.

Various PTR-TOF systems with a built-in ioniTOF mass spectrometer have already been tested for its robustness and reliability in the field e.g. on airborne campaigns aboard NASA’s atmospheric research aircrafts for measuring air pollution in the atmosphere (KORUS-AQ or DISCOVER-AQ).

These research and development activities received support from the Austrian Space Applications Programme (ASAP) of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (Österreichische Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft, FFG).

