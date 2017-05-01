New Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Metals Quality Analyzer Quickly Detects and Diagnoses Production Problems

The Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Analyzerwith MQA software now offers improved throughput for analysis of non-metallic inclusions in steel. The platform is a fourth-generation scanning electron microscope (SEM)/x-ray spectroscopy (EDX) for industrial manufacturing. It is faster and easier to use than its predecessors, yet still maintains its predecessors’ industry-standard accuracy and reliability.
Key Applications
Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Analyzer with MQA software provides metals quality analysis, such as the size, shape, number and elemental composition of non-metallic inclusions in metals. These inclusions play a major role in determining the properties and quality of metals -- too many, too few, or of the wrong composition and the product will not perform at specification. Some inclusions can clog nozzles in the production process -- leading to downtime and potential loss. The system can automatically characterize thousands of inclusions per hour to provide a firm statistical foundation for critical production decisions.
Features/Benefits
Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Analyzer with MQA software is designed to maintain process control limits across multiple sites. Features and benefits include:
- Accuracy: The system provides increased beam stability and can distinguish smaller features and finer variations in composition faster than previous generations.
- Precision: Every system is factory tested to meet the requirements of metals manufacturers and ensure that each system meets specifications for accuracy, sensitivity, and repeatability of data.
- Automation: Collection of data and generation of reports can be fully automated.
- Sample Preparation: Unique sample loading allows preparation of the next batch of samples while the previous batch is being analyzed.
- Throughput: Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Analyzer SEM/EDX provides very high sample throughput.