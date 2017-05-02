See Coherent | Rofin for Innovative Solutions for Product Packaging at Interpack 2017

Coherent will showcase several innovative solutions for packaging at Interpack 2017. The new StarPack CW Hybrid addresses needs current needs in roll-to-roll processing with industry-leading features to address a broad range of packaging applications, such as cross web and web direction scribing and perforating.

StarPack CW Hybrid - flexible cross web and web direction solution for medium size production

The StarPack CW Hybrid system covers the needs of medium size production for cross web and web direction processing. One or two lasers with up to eight 2-axis scanners allow any recipe of scribing in cross web direction and in web direction, as well as perforation of round micro-holes. Optomechanical improvements and StarFlex software makes for simplicity, convenience, speed, quality, and lower cost-of-operation.

StarFlex - more flexible processing, shorter setup times

StarFlex GUI software provides a unified user interface, no matter which type of system, whether web direction or cross web, perforation or scribing. The software operates systems with up to 9 lasers, and speeds layout changes. Process parameters can be changed and optimized without the need to stop the system. Further, StarFlex software offers four different operating levels for users, administrators etc., to prevent inadvertent errors or reprogramming.

StarMap, VisionPerfoControl and LaserPulseDetection eliminate trial-and-error, and improve product quality

StarMap, optimizes Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) provides the best perforation recipe for various packaging designs and products, and eliminates trial-and-error. VisionPerfoControl is a unique real-time monitoring system for hole diameter and circularity. LaserPulseDetection dynamically monitors laser output, resulting in improved product quality.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 2000 and Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.