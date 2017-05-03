3M Redesigns Reflective Material with Carbon Black Technology for use as Activewear

Credit: 3M

The latest new, high-performance reflective material, which athletic apparel designers can use to create activewear, is the 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material. Once created, the activewear can be worn from the office to the coffee shop to the bike trail.

When viewed in daylight, the patented C790 Carbon Black Stretch Transfer Film is a rich, deep black-colored material. But when illuminated at night, the material exhibits a vibrant reflective brightness that Scotchlite reflective material is famous for. The vibrant brightness of the material is durable even after washing, wear, or stretch. The material with its low-temperature bonding capability can adhere to a broad range of fabrics without affecting quality or design.

In contrast to the traditional colorized-silver reflective materials that apply a thin layer of color on top of glass beads, 3M’s exclusive carbon black technology makes the color inherent to the material’s design. This produces a subtle, color-fast material with primary brightness averaging 300 RA strike. Carbon black technology also helps offer off-angle brightness for greater visibility in dim-light conditions.

Designers of active apparel no longer have to compromise when they want a high performing, on-trend reflective material. C790 carbon black transfer film is the deepest black and highest stretch reflective material we’ve ever made, meaning designers now have a single material that can blend in, stand out and move with any active pursuit or dynamic lifestyle. Ryan Gallagher, 3M

C790 carbon black transfer film can be used in a variety of applications on gear worn for training, cycling, motorsports, running, and more.