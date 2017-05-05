2,048 Microstep Resolution Achieved with New Cost-Effective Compact Stepper Motor Controller

PI’s popular Mercury motion controller features higher resolution and more power.

Precision positioning systems industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente) has released a higher performance model of its successful Mercury Stepper Motion controller. Stepper motors take up discrete positions in a revolution of a constant distance. Typical commercial models provide 200 to 1000 full steps per revolution. Designed to deliver more than 2,000 times the basic motor resolution, the C-663.12 Mercury controller is the newest addition to PI’s suite of motion control solutions.  

Compact Motion Controller, A Complete Package, Daisy Chain for Multi-Axis Operation

PI’s compact C-663.12 motion controller is designed for 2-phase stepper motors, in open-loop or closed-loop operation commanded by USB or RS-232. Up to 16 units can be combined via daisy chain to operate multi-axis motion systems. The Mercury controller includes a 48-V wide-range-input power supply, and all cables required for operation. Programmable digital and analog I/O lines and input lines for limit and reference point switches controlled via TTL signals are also integrated.

Data Recorder, Auto-Calibration ID Chip, Quick Start Up, Comprehensive Software Package

The C-663.12 is equipped with a data recorder for high speed tracing, ID chip compatibility for quick start-up and on-the-fly parameter changes, and exchange of system components without recalibration. The controllers are delivered with extensive software packages, including drivers for LabVIEW, as well as dynamic libraries for Windows and Linux.

Specifications, Datasheet, More Information

http://www.pi-usa.us/products/Motor_Controllers/Motor_Controller_Precision_Positioner.php#C663

Standard and Custom Solutions

PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application.  

