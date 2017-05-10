Posted in | 3D Printing

Intamsys Unveils Funmat HT 3D Printer at Rapid TCT Show in Pittsburgh

Shanghai based 3D printer manufacturer Intamsys is showcasing its latest 3D printer at the Rapid TCT Show in Pittsburgh.

3D Printed Owl (Credit: Intamsys)

Related Stories

The company’s Funmat HT model is capable of printing various high performance materials such as PEEK, ULTEM (PEI) and PC. More so it can do so at an affordable price according to Intamsys with the printer placing within a $5,000 price range.

Charles Han, CEO of Intamsys said: “When we started Intamsys three years back, we had a long brainstorming session on what our vision and mission should be. We took stock of the industry’s past, present and future and realised that to make 3D Printing a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing, we need to come up with machines that can print functional materials at affordable price.”

In the past PEEK material has been both difficult and expensive to 3D print. Due to the material’s high melting temperature, which is difficult to maintain during the 3D printing process. Intamsys claim that its latest machine is capable of 3D printing PEEK affordably and without any undesired results.

The machine originally had a soft launch at Formnext last year, which according to Intamsys proved to be very successful.

Raja Upputuri, marketing director at Intamsys said: “When we launched the machine, we didn’t expect the kind of response we received. There was a lot of interest in the machine and experts from varied industries gave s lots of valuable feedback We took all that feedback and launched an improved version. The new features dramatically reduce print failure rates and enhance overall PEEK 3D Printing experience.”

Source: https://www.intamsys.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Understanding Abrasion Testing - The TABER Test

Abrasion testing is a necessity for manufacturers who are interested in producing high-quality products with a long lifespan. With a multitude to different testing methods available, each with their own nuances, it can be difficult to decide which test to use.

Understanding Abrasion Testing - The TABER Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »