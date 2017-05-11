Haydale Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding with Nanospan India Pvt Ltd

Haydale, the global nanomaterials group, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Nanospan India Pvt Ltd, the graphene application development pioneer based in India.

The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of advanced nano composites for applications in the Indian markets.

We are delighted to have entered into this collaboration. Nanospan have several immediate opportunities in the Defence, Aerospace and Energy sectors and are well positioned to be our partner for joint R&D and promoting Haydale’s products and services in India. Ray Gibbs - CEO, Haydale