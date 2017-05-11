Haydale Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding with Nanospan India Pvt Ltd

Haydale, the global nanomaterials group, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Nanospan India Pvt Ltd, the graphene application development pioneer based in India.

The two companies plan to collaborate on the development of advanced nano composites for applications in the Indian markets.

We are delighted to have entered into this collaboration. Nanospan have several immediate opportunities in the Defence, Aerospace and Energy sectors  and are well positioned to be our partner for joint R&D and promoting Haydale’s products and services in India.

Ray Gibbs - CEO, Haydale

Nanospan India is focused on graphene and nano material applications for India’s Defence, Energy and Aerospace markets.  Our work with Haydale will allow us to develop a whole new generation of composite materials with market leading material properties and performance.

We hope that the combination of Haydale, a renowned nanomaterials pioneer and Nanospan’s expertise with development of advanced polymer/graphene composites and comprehensive characterisation and testing services offerings for nano materials, will bring about world class solutions to a number of opportunities in India.

Ravi Nuguru - CEO, Nanospan

