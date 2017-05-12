Ipsen Adds September Class with Special Atmosphere Session to 2017 Ipsen U Lineup

Ipsen announced a new addition to their 2017 Ipsen U lineup with a September class that will take place September 19-21, 2017. As an added bonus, those that attend the September Ipsen U can extend their training at no extra cost with an additional day dedicated to atmosphere heat-treating systems. This atmosphere session will go from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday (September 21) and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday (September 22).

Ipsen U courses provide attendees with a broad overview of furnace equipment, processes and maintenance, as well as a hands-on approach to learning while receiving qualified tips directly from the experts. The new atmosphere session will also provide attendees with a specialized, in-depth look at their atmosphere equipment and processes.

Throughout the course, attendees are able to:

Learn about an extensive range of topics – from an introduction to vacuum and atmosphere furnaces to heat treating, furnace controls, subsystems, maintenance and more

View the different furnace components firsthand while learning how they affect other parts of the furnace and/or specific processes

Take part in one-on-one discussions with Ipsen experts

Participate in a leak detection demonstration

Tour Ipsen’s facility

Whether you are new to the industry or need a refresher course, Ipsen U teaches best practices that help improve the performance and life span of your equipment – and has been providing training to the heat treatment industry for 30+ years. With a newly remodeled classroom, Ipsen U features comfortable seating for up to 36 attendees, as well as integrated technology with a large smartboard and two additional monitors for interactive presentations and demonstrations. Courses are also available June 6-8, August 1-3 and October 3-5. Learn more and register at www.IpsenUSA.com/IpsenU.