Ipsen Adds September Class with Special Atmosphere Session to 2017 Ipsen U Lineup

Ipsen announced a new addition to their 2017 Ipsen U lineup with a September class that will take place September 19-21, 2017. As an added bonus, those that attend the September Ipsen U can extend their training at no extra cost with an additional day dedicated to atmosphere heat-treating systems. This atmosphere session will go from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday (September 21) and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday (September 22).
Ipsen U courses provide attendees with a broad overview of furnace equipment, processes and maintenance, as well as a hands-on approach to learning while receiving qualified tips directly from the experts. The new atmosphere session will also provide attendees with a specialized, in-depth look at their atmosphere equipment and processes.
Throughout the course, attendees are able to:
- Learn about an extensive range of topics – from an introduction to vacuum and atmosphere furnaces to heat treating, furnace controls, subsystems, maintenance and more
- View the different furnace components firsthand while learning how they affect other parts of the furnace and/or specific processes
- Take part in one-on-one discussions with Ipsen experts
- Participate in a leak detection demonstration
- Tour Ipsen’s facility
Whether you are new to the industry or need a refresher course, Ipsen U teaches best practices that help improve the performance and life span of your equipment – and has been providing training to the heat treatment industry for 30+ years. With a newly remodeled classroom, Ipsen U features comfortable seating for up to 36 attendees, as well as integrated technology with a large smartboard and two additional monitors for interactive presentations and demonstrations. Courses are also available June 6-8, August 1-3 and October 3-5. Learn more and register at www.IpsenUSA.com/IpsenU.