New ASTM Standard Certifies Direct Kinematic Viscosity Measurement Method Exclusive to Spectro Scientific’s MiniVisc 3000 Series Viscometers

A new ASTM Standard Test Method certifies the simple, convenient, and accurate viscosity measurement method employed in portable MiniVisc 3000 Series viscometers from Spectro Scientific. Spectro is one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel, and processed water analysis instrumentation and software.

ASTM D8092 “Standard Test Method for Field Determination of Kinematic Viscosity Using a Microchannel Viscometer” applies exclusively to the Spectro Scienitific MiniVisc 3000 (formerly SpectroVisc Q3000) method of directly measuring the kinematic viscosity of in-service lubricants.

MiniVisc 3000 viscometers use a patented Hele-Shaw cell design that enables direct measurement of kinematic viscosity at a regulated temperature (40˚C), using only a few drops (60μL) of oil. No solvents are required, and cleaning of the viscometer involves simply wiping the cell surfaces with a nonabrasive cleaning pad. The compact, battery-operated units fit easily into toolboxes or carrying bags and have found wide use where it is impractical to use a laboratory device, including shipboard, rail yard, and fleet vehicle applications.

Recently, the United States Navy released a public report confirming the accuracy and repeatability of the MiniVisc portable viscometer. The MiniVisc and its companion product, the FluidScan handheld infrared analyzer, are currently deployed within the US Coast Guard, Military Sea Lift Command and other branches of the US military for rapid, on-site assessment of oil properties as part of condition based maintenance programs.

MiniVisc 3000 viscometers provide accuracy and repeatability of +/- 3 percent on NIST-certified viscosity standards, enabling immediate detection of viscosity variations caused by contamination, fluid mix-ups and oil degradation. Convenient, simple, on-site operation helps users save time and expense, avoid unexpected downtime, preserve expensive capital assets, and carry out proactive and predictive maintenance programs.

The MiniVisc 3000 viscometer is a component of Spectro’s comprehensive MiniLab Series system that provides elemental and chemical analysis in addition to viscosity, particle analysis and total ferrous content.