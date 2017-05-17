Powder Testing Solutions - Visit Freeman Technology at CPHI 2017

Freeman Technology will be exhibiting at CPhI China (20 – 22 June 2017), at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), Shanghai, China on Booth No. N1A17. Freeman Technology has been providing powder testing solutions for over 17 years, and are experts in the field of powder characterisations. Specialists will be available throughout the exhibition to discuss your process performance challenges.

Visitors will be able to see a demonstration of the company’s flagship product, the pioneering FT4 Powder Rheomete® and learn how this universal powder tester can optimise a variety of powder processing applications.

The FT4 uses patented dynamic methodology, a fully automated shear cell (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and several bulk property tests, including density, compressibility and permeability, to quantify powder properties in terms of flow and processability. The FT4 has applications in a wide range of industries including the pharmaceutical sector. It can help deliver data that maximises process and product understanding, accelerating R&D and formulation towards successful commercialization, and supporting the long term optimization of powder processes.

Visitors can also join a showcase presentation in LABWorld on 21st June at 12.00pm, “Measuring and Understanding Powder Flow and Powder Behaviour”, located on booth N1E96, where experts in the field will discuss the challenges associated with powder handling and the complexities of powder behaviour.

