North Star Imaging Announces New Add-on Device - robotiX

North Star Imaging is pleased to announce a new add-on device that can be incorporated into standard and existing NSI X-ray & Computed Tomography (CT) systems for automatic part loading and unloading – robotiX.

robotiX uses a simple interface that allows end-users to easily create new robotic motion control programs. These programs allow for reusable safe zone sub-routines that speed up the programming process to ensure that your NSI X-ray or CT system is up and running quickly when programming new parts for loading/unloading.

What’s more, robotiX seamlessly integrates with NSI’s efX software to acquire, process and archive images with a user-friendly interface. It’s safety area scanner removes the need for added area protection and keeps the workplace secure by disabling the system if an object or person enters the predefined operating perimeter.

Adding robotiX to your NSI system reduces cycle time, increases productivity and allows for more efficient use of your equipment.

