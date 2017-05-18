Residual Gas Analysers for UHV/XHV In-vacuum Operation

The Hiden RGA-series of quadrupole mass spectrometers for in-vacuum process analysis is further extended to include systems for applications from general vacuum monitoring through to specialised environmental and R&D applications.

The Hiden HAL/3F series with triple-stage mass filter enhance both absolute sensitivity and mass resolution, with abundance sensitivity extended to just 5 parts per billion(ppb) as determined by measurement of atmospheric Xenon in air. An optional version with fast digital detection – the HAL PIC series – provides fastest response together with a continuous 7-decade dynamic range and minimum detectable partial pressure of just 10E-15 millibar.

Latest additions are the Hiden DLS-20 and HAL X-101 systems. The DLS-20 features the largest mass filter with pole diameter of 20mm, specifically designed for specialised applications requiring maximum mass resolution such as separation of deuterium and helium, both at mass 4 amu, with optimum abundance sensitivity. The HAL X-101 is a specialised product designed for operation in hard radiation environments, the system employing an innovative technique to enable operation with all active electronic components mounted up to 100M from the vacuum gauge.

