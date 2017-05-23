Evonik’s “Virtual Car” intensifies visual experience for STLE attendees

Evonik’s Oil Additives Team accentuates the visual in both its display and its six presentations at the STLE Annual Conference May 21 to 25 in Atlanta, Georgia (USA).

Visitors to Evonik’s stand #501 will experience “Flow Efficiency” in 3-D as they tour Evonik’s “Virtual Car”, using Microsoft’s HoloLens™ holographic visual display. The HoloLens™ “Virtual Car” display had its debut at Evonik’s stand at this year’s SAE World Congress in Detroit. Its 2017 appearance at the STLE Annual Conference will be its inaugural tribological showing, entitled “Flow Efficiency in 3D.”

Evonik’s selection of technical and Commercial Marketing Forum (CMF) presentations is a balanced and intriguing mix of reporting on recent research and field testing with a focus on both automotive and industrial applications. Not to be outdone by its visually captivating HoloLens™ show display, the presentations also include revealing videos and micrographs that take the story of lubricant flow efficiency and its complex relationship with temperature to a new level.

Evonik’s display at stand #501 looks strikingly new, reflecting its intensified emphasis on innovation with an entirely new presentation called “Silhouettes.” Each of the key visuals at the stand is an iconic representation of Evonik’s industry-leading capabilities in achieving higher levels of efficiency, productivity and durability in lubricant formulations used worldwide.

Innovation has become a hallmark of Evonik’s development of new technologies and products. Reflecting this dedication to continuous improvement, Evonik, earlier this year, celebrated the opening of its new Friction and Motion Competence Center in Darmstadt, Germany, headquarters for Evonik’s Oil Additives business line.

Technical and Commercial Marketing Forum presentations from Evonik at this year’s STLE Annual Conference include (listed chronologically):

Monday, May 22, 2017; 5:30-6:00PM

VISCOBASE® for Synthetic Gear Oil -Automotive MTF 75W-140 /

75W-90 – Dr. Alexei Kurchan, Technical Service Manager

Tuesday, May 23, 2017; 8:00-8:30AM

Delivering Resource Efficiency to the Industrial Lubricant

Market –David Gray, OEM Liaison Manager, North America

Tuesday, May 23, 2017; 10:30-11:00AM

Improving Vehicle Fuel Efficiency through High VI Engine Oils

– Boris Eisenberg, Global Product Manager, Engine Oils

Thursday, May 25, 2017; 8:30-9:00AM

ROBO: A Method to Generate Aged Oil for Low Temperature

Viscosity Assessment for Current and Future Engine Oil

Categories – Dr. Alan Flamberg, Technical Service Manager

Thursday, May 25, 2017; 9:30-10:00AM

Formulation and Application of Efficient Industrial Lubricants

- Dr. Justin Langston, Technical Service Manager

Thursday, May 25, 2017; 1:30-2:00PM

Engine Oil Pumpability in a Modern Engine – Ricardo Gomes,

Technical Service Manager

As a leading provider of oil additives, Evonik develops technologies that boost efficiency with its DRIVON™ technologies in automotive applications such as engine oils, driveline fluids and gear oils; DYNAVIS® technology for hydraulic fluids in mining, construction and injection molding; and NUFLUX™ technologies for industrial applications such as wind turbines. With the Friction & Motion Competence Center, Evonik focuses on innovations that contribute to the resource-efficient lubricant solutions of tomorrow.