NDC Technologies Introduces its New 8000-SLIM High-Performance System for Narrow Web Coaters and Sheet Extrusion Applications

NDC Technologies, a leading global provider of precision measurement and control solutions, announces its new compact 8000-SLIM web gauging system and SlimTrak scanner for narrow web applications. This new system from NDC offers an economic solution to product quality management with uncompromised performance and capability.

The new SlimTrak scanner offers several benefits for narrow web processors. First it is designed with a small cross section footprint for compact installations. SlimTrak’s cross sectional area is less than 150mm x 150mm (6” x 6”) and supports web widths from 200mm (8”) to 1600mm (63”). Next, the scanner electronics can be mounted up to 20 meters (65ft) away from the scanner, allowing them to be located in a more suitable environment for enhanced reliability and maintainability. SlimTrak also supports one of NDC’s IG710, SR710 infrared sensors or gamma backscatter sensor.

NDC’s 8000-SLIM system delivers fast, real-time measurement and tight control of key product parameters such as thickness, coat weight, basis weight and moisture. It offers a rich feature set from NDC’s 8000 web solutions family and can support up to 2 SlimTrak scanners, each with one sensor. By combining speed, accuracy, control and information into an intelligent open architecture, this cost-effective system represents an ideal solution for narrow web process lines. The result is a well-designed system based on solid technologies and applications knowledge from NDC. Plants profit from improved process visibility and control, enabling coating and extruded sheet manufacturers to increase productivity while lowering manufacturing costs.

