At-Line Near-Infrared Analyzer Enables Snack Food Processors to Measure Degree of Bake or Brownness

NDC Technologies, a leading global provider of precision measurement and control solutions, offers the InfraLab e-Series at-line analyzer for the accurate and reliable measurement of Degree of Bake (DOB) or Brownness in biscuits, crackers, cookies and snack foods.

Taste, texture and appearance are all key quality attributes that determine the success of a food product in the market. Testing of the product during the manufacturing process for moisture and colour is important to ensure final product consistency and ‘freshness,’ but testing typically requires the use of multiple analytical technologies which are often located in a laboratory remote from the production line.

NDC Technologies has integrated its proven DOB or Brownness measurements into the InfraLab at-line analyzer to provide simultaneous measurements of Moisture, Oil and DOB in five seconds. With no special skill required to operate, the InfraLab delivers process vision far beyond that of conventional testing. This provides unprecedented feedback to the process controller for improved control of Moisture, Oil and DOB which offers financial benefits such as:

Reduced start-up times and scrap

Production of more consistent, within specification product (minimise “checking”)

Improved operating efficiency

Acrylamide mitigation

The DOB measurement is designed to closely imitate the response of the human eye to changes in brownness and the readings are used as highly repeatable and dependable real-time feedback to the process controller.

NDC Technologies has an extensive network of Sales Representatives and Application Specialists around the globe, backed by over 40 years of experience, making the installation and continued support of the InfraLab e-series easy and guaranteeing consistent, quality measurements.

For more information, please visit www.ndc.com/food.