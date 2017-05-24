40TH Anniversary of IBH and Lifetime Fluorescence Also Celebrated

The 12th International FluoroFest Workshop was held in Glasgow, Scotland from the 24th to the 26th of April, 2017.

The Glasgow event was opened by the Principal of the University of Strathclyde, Sir Jim McDonald. Over the course of three days, FluoroFest focused on many of the hottest topics in instrumentation and techniques, life sciences and biomedicine, nanotechnology and materials. The event was attended by over 100 delegates from around the globe, who networked with, and listened to a diverse lecture program delivered by world-renowned speakers, student flash talks, vibrant poster sessions and experienced hands-on instrument training. Check out all the photos taken at the event here.

You can find them under fluorofest.org under the ‘Gallery’ tab.

FluoroFest was held in Glasgow, Scotland, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of IBH, a spin-off company from the Department of Physics at the University of Strathclyde. IBH was one of the earliest companies to originate from a Scottish University. Glasgow-based IBH was founded in 1977 by Robert Imhof, David Birch and Tony Hallam in order to exploit their novel ideas for Time-Correlated Single-Photon Counting (TCSPC) in what was then the embryonic field of fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy. The three had previously worked together in the Physics Department at Manchester University, obtaining doctorates in this area in the 1970s. IBH joined HORIBA in 2003 to form HORIBA Jobin Yvon IBH Ltd, and forged their current market-leading position in fluorescence spectroscopy with innovative products and unsurpassed service.

Since its launch in Prague in 2009, FluoroFest has spanned the globe and has become one of the leading international events in the field of fluorescence. HORIBA is the main sponsor of FluoroFest, and this year was joined by sponsorships from the Scottish Universities Physics Alliance, Institute of Physics Publishing and the QuantIQ Quantum Technology Hub.