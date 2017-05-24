AMETEK : Creaform MaxSHOT Next Receives Red Dot Award

Creaform's MaxSHOT Next Receives Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017!

The new optical coordinate measuring system received Red Dot distinction for high-design quality and innovation.

Creaform, the worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, is pleased to announce that its latest product innovation is the recipient of the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017, one of the most sought-after international quality marks for good design. The MaxSHOT Next optical coordinate measuring system was selected among 5,500 entries from 54 countries for its high-design quality and innovation.

The new MaxSHOT 3D is designed to provide users, and not just metrology experts, with photogrammetry abilities while enabling them to move freely around the parts thanks to its new design and enhanced capabilities. Building on the product's portability and unique characteristics that make it ideal for photogrammetry applications, the new MaxSHOT 3D features simple lines that are integrated into a sleek, funnel design that evoke precision:

- Lightweight proportioned construction and well-balanced center of gravity for maximum freedom of movement.

- Intuitive grip designed for effortless operations around large parts.

- Integrated laser indicators that reflects on parts for live feedback, which guides users to take the right pictures.

- Heat sink optimized with Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) heat transfer analysis.

- Multifunction buttons that ensure increased user efficiency and complete integration with Creaform's VXelements 3D software platform and application suite.

According to the Red Dot Design Award jury, 'The MaxSHOT 3D represents an accomplished interplay of geometric forms. Moreover, thanks to its optimally balanced center of gravity, the device rests well in the hand.'

The MaxSHOT 3D is a great design at the intersection of form, function, and user experience. Ergonomics were a priority to achieve a product design that is functional and meets application requirements. Since photogrammetry includes taking pictures all around a measured part, from several angles, the device had to be easy and comfortable to operate. The MaxSHOT 3D offers an experience that sets it apart from traditional photogrammetry devices-all the while being a sensible alternative to laser trackers. Nicolas Lebrun and François Lessard, the two industrial designers behind its design.

'The MaxSHOT 3D is the third technology in our line-up of metrology solutions to win a Red Dot Design Award,' noted Marco St-Pierre, Vice-President Innovation and Technology at Creaform. 'It follows the HandySCAN 3D in 2015 and another quality control solution last year that included the MetraSCAN 3D, HandyPROBE and C-Track, which also caught the eye of the jury.

'Recognition by such a reputable organization is a mark of excellence and a testament to the quality products we strive to develop for our customers,' he adds.

The MaxSHOT 3D made its first appearance in May 2017 at CONTROL in Stuttgart, Germany and moves on to other tradeshows across America, Europe and Asia. For a complete list of upcoming events, visit the website.