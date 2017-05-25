Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards

Nordson ASYMTEK a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a leader in dispensing, coating, and jetting technologies, received two prestigious awards for innovative technology during NEPCON China 2017: the Innovation Award from Electronics Manufacturing (EM) Asia in the category of Special Systems--Dispensing Systems and the VISION Award for Innovative Products & Services in Surface Mount from SMT China magazine in the Dispensing and Conformal Coating category.

The awards were presented for achievement in innovation and product excellence for Nordson ASYMTEK's Auto Dual Simultaneous (ADS) System. Nordson ASYMTEK products have received these awards every year the awards were in existence.

Dual-simultaneous dispensing enables two Nordson ASYMTEK dispensing valves or jets mounted on a single Z-head to simultaneously dispense fluid at two locations to increase throughput. Automatic Dual Simultaneous (ADS) systems boost the performance by automatically adjusting the relative positions of the two valves in X, Y, and Z axes. Performance is further increased by adjusting the jet or valve locations to compensate for alignment and part skew.

With ADS, dispense time is at least 2X faster when compared to single-jet or single-valve dispensing, resulting in higher units-per-hour without having to purchase an additional dispensing system. Dual-simultaneous dispensing is ideally suited for applications with multi-up, panelized, or patterned parts with consistent spacing.

We are honored to receive these awards. Productivity is a very important factor for Nordson ASYMTEK's China customer base. We are proud to be recognized again for our history of market-leading innovations, like the auto-dual simultaneous system, that address our customers' needs. Kevin Wang, senior sales engineer, Nordson ASYMTEK China.

The awards were presented at NEPCON China, held in the Shanghai EXPO World Center, Shanghai, China, from April 25-27, 2017.

For information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at [email protected], call +1 760-431-1919, or visit our website www.nordsonasymtek.com.



