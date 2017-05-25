Michell Instruments – Websites now in Spanish and Russian

Full information about the Michell Instruments’ ranges of humidity and oxygen sensors and analyzers is now available in Russian and Spanish via two new language websites.

The new sites have been added to portfolio in recognition of Michell’s growing business in Eastern Europe, South America and Spain. Making the information available online in these languages will help customers to more easily find essential information about products and services.

The new sites are: www.michell.com/ru and www.michell.com/es

As well as Spanish and Russian, Michell offer information in English (US and UK), Dutch, French, German, Polish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese and Japanese.

Michell Instruments is a worldwide leader in the field of moisture and humidity measurement solutions. With four decades experience, Michell designs and manufactures a wide range of sensors, instruments and customized systems capable of measuring dew-point, humidity and oxygen in applications and industries as diverse as compressed air, power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, food processing and pharmaceutical. Michell’s innovative products make processes cheaper, cleaner, more energy efficient and safe.

The company, which is part of the Process Sensing Technologies group, has multiple manufacturing locations across Europe with their international headquarters located in Ely, UK and a North America sales and service headquarters located in Rowley (MA). It has its own facilities in 10 countries with an extensive network of factory trained application and service engineers, subsidiaries and distributors stretching across 56 countries.

http://www.michell.com/uk