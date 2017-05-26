LPW Technology Ltd, the market leader in the development, processing and supply of high quality metal powders and software solutions for the Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry, has examined the role of morphology in metal powder characterisation in its latest laboratory services datasheet, ‘Quantitative shape analysis of metal powder samples by morphology’.

This datasheet explains the methodology of quantitative shape analysis and discusses the benefits of understanding powder morphology in the metal additive manufacturing process. The testing we undertake delivers a comprehensive set of results, giving an effective overview of the powder’s characteristics that adds assurance about condition and consistency. Lisa Holman, Quality Engineer, LPW

LPW’s PowderLab offers a full suite of tests for enhanced characterisation of powders, fully optimised for specific applications; tests AM components in validation studies; and conducts root cause analysis of failed builds.