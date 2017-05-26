Quantitative Shape Analysis of Metal Powder Samples by Morphology

LPW Technology Ltd, the market leader in the development, processing and supply of high quality metal powders and software solutions for the Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry, has examined the role of morphology in metal powder characterisation in its latest laboratory services datasheet, ‘Quantitative shape analysis of metal powder samples by morphology’.

This datasheet explains the methodology of quantitative shape analysis and discusses the benefits of understanding powder morphology in the metal additive manufacturing process. The testing we undertake delivers a comprehensive set of results, giving an effective overview of the powder’s characteristics that adds assurance about condition and consistency.

Lisa Holman, Quality Engineer, LPW

LPW’s PowderLab offers a full suite of tests for enhanced characterisation of powders, fully optimised for specific applications; tests AM components in validation studies; and conducts root cause analysis of failed builds.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a highly versatile technique that can be used to examine and characterize a wide range of unusual materials. In addition to this the technique is also used frequently in the life sciences as a means of identifying and observing cellular features and processes.

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Francesco Piscani, Applications Specialist, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Scientific Solutions Group, talks to AZoM about the CIX100 turnkey technical cleanliness inspection system for maintaining the highest quality standards for the cleanliness of manufactured components.

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »