Garner Industries Expands Lincoln Operations

Garner Industries is expanding its operations in Lincoln, Nebraska with a 40,000-square foot addition to its existing 75,000 square foot building.

The addition will accommodate the company’s growing plastic injection molding business, provide additional warehouse space, and offer room for future business growth.

With almost 65 years of manufacturing for a wide variety of industries and ISO 9001:2000 certification, Garner has been a solid employer in Lincoln, Nebraska for decades. When Garner moved from its 48th Street location in 2001, we planned then for future expansion. Garner plastic molding and manufacturing services along with our growing BinMaster line of level sensors are increasingly successful in both domestic and global markets. Scott McLain - CEO, Garner Industries

The aesthetics of the west-side building addition will be consistent with the current building located on 32 acres at the corner of Highway 6 and North 98th Street. The company will also provide additional parking on the west of its existing south parking lot. Two new docks and semi-truck access for loading and unloading will also be located on the south side of the addition.

The construction project is being completed by the commercial design and building firm Ayars & Ayars of Lincoln, Nebraska. Ground breaking began on May 15, with an estimated completion date for the project around September 1. Garner employee Randy Feese is the building expansion project manager with plant manager Todd Tyler assisting in coordinating this extensive project.