Scienta Omicron's New Matrix 4 SPM Controller Features AFM PLL Powered by Zurich Instruments

Zurich instruments’ long-standing commitment to serving the AFM community was recently rewarded with the achievement of another milestone. Scienta Omicron, a technology leader in surface science specializing in low temperature and ultra-high vacuum AFM applications, recently launched their new Matrix 4 SPM controller with a PLL powered by Zurich Instruments.

The new Matrix 4’s PLL capabilities are based on integrating Zurich Instruments’ MFLI technology, giving up to 5 MHz lock-in amplifier signal bandwidth and flexible control of all the parameters. The combination of the Zurich Instruments' and Scienta Omicron's technologies enables even the most advanced AFM application modes on highest performance levels and flexibility to inspire future developments. A seaming less integration into the Matrix framework ensures ease of use, fast optimization of PLL parameters and synchronized data acquisition.

The collaboration with Zurich Instruments helped us tremendously to improve our control and signal-processing capabilities and keep us ahead of the competition while focusing on our strengths; building three new AFM hardware platforms. As a result, our customers will benefit from the most advanced system solutions for many years to come. Markus Maier,