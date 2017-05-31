Free Webinar on Weighing Methods Used for Sample Preparation by Fusion

Claisse, a PANalytical company and global market leader in sample preparation for atomic spectroscopy (including X-ray) analysis, announces their free webinar on Enhance the quality of your XRF data by using the best weighing methods for sample preparation by fusion.

The webinar is held in 2 times zones on 8 and 9 June 2017 and presented by Mathieu Bouchard, M.Sc., Chemist and Expertise Leader Claisse and Chantal Audet, M. Sc. Chemistry, Product Manager instruments department at Claisse.

Fusion is known as being the best method to enhance the accuracy and precision of XRF analytical results for a wide range of samples as long as the weighing step is correctly performed.

In this 20-minute webinar, our experts compare different weighing methods and show how to optimize this step to ensure the obtention of accurate and precise XRF results.

To discover the best weighing method to minimize preparation time and improve the quality of results, register to one of our free webinar sessions NOW!

Webinar details