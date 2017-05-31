Free Webinar on Weighing Methods Used for Sample Preparation by Fusion

Claisse, a PANalytical company and global market leader in sample preparation for atomic spectroscopy (including X-ray) analysis, announces their free webinar on Enhance the quality of your XRF data by using the best weighing methods for sample preparation by fusion.

Related Stories

The webinar is held in 2 times zones on 8 and 9 June 2017 and presented by Mathieu Bouchard, M.Sc., Chemist and Expertise Leader Claisse  and Chantal Audet, M. Sc. Chemistry, Product Manager instruments department at Claisse.

Fusion is known as being the best method to enhance the accuracy and precision of XRF analytical results for a wide range of samples as long as the weighing step is correctly performed.

In this 20-minute webinar, our experts compare different weighing methods and show how to optimize this step to ensure the obtention of accurate and precise XRF results.

To discover the best weighing method to minimize preparation time and improve the quality of results, register to one of our free webinar sessions NOW!

Webinar details

  • Title: Enhance the Quality of Your XRF Data by Using the Best Weighing Methods for Sample Preparation by Fusion.
  • Date: 8-9 June 2017
  • Times:         SESSION 1 - JUNE 08TH, 10:30 AM EST (UTC -4 HOURS) English
  • SESSION 2 - JUNE 9TH, 09:00 AM AWST (UTC +8 HOURS) English
  • Duration: 20 minutes
  • Presenters: Mathieu Bouchard, M.Sc., Chemist and Expertise Leader Claisse
  • Chantal Audet, M. Sc. Chemistry, Product Manager, Claisse

Click for more information and to register

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes have a wide range of applicability and material science is a prominent application. However, electron microscopes can be disrupted by all forms of environmental noise which can then limit the quality of data received and in some cases, render the instrument unusable.

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a highly versatile technique that can be used to examine and characterize a wide range of unusual materials. In addition to this the technique is also used frequently in the life sciences as a means of identifying and observing cellular features and processes.

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Francesco Piscani, Applications Specialist, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Scientific Solutions Group, talks to AZoM about the CIX100 turnkey technical cleanliness inspection system for maintaining the highest quality standards for the cleanliness of manufactured components.

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »