Pittcon Announces Exhibiting Plans for AWWA and IAFP

Pittcon is pleased to announce its plans to exhibit at the American Water Works Association exposition, ACE17, which will be held on June 12-14, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Ron Bargiel, water quality manager in municipal water treatment at PA American Water and 2013 Pittcon president will be available in the Pittcon booth, 2850, to answer questions about Pittcon 2018 and the water related technical sessions that will be presented in this year’s program.

ACE brings together experts from around the world to exchange ideas about water The professional program will focus on major water sector issues such as management of lead in distribution systems, financing and affordability of water infrastructure, developing robust asset management programs, addressing water loss in distribution systems, and advances in technology and innovation.

Also, on the Pittcon schedule are plans to exhibit at the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) to be held July 9-12, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL.  This annual conference and exposition provides attendees with  information on current and emerging food safety issues, the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems, and the opportunity to network with thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe.

At Pittcon 2017, the Technical Program offered more than 100 technical sessions covering topics of interest to those working in food science and food safety.  Pittcon staff will be in booth 747 to discuss all that Pittcon 2018 has to offer to food scientists and companies who manufacture and distribute instrumentation used in food laboratories.

Pittcon® is a registered trademark of The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy, a Pennsylvania non-profit organization. Co-sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Proceeds from Pittcon fund science education and outreach at all levels, kindergarten through adult. Pittcon donates more than a million dollars a year to provide financial and administrative support for various science outreach activities including science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries and museums. Visit www.pittcon.org  for more information.

