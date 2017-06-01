Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Materials Research

Coupling of Technologies Delivers Information Faster than Conventional Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

Image Credits: XXLPhoto/shutterstock.com

In a recent announcement made by Waters Corporation, the company highlighted that it has entered into a Co-Marketing agreement with Wyatt Technology in order to bring about improvements in the analysis of synthetic polymers and biotherapeutic proteins.

R&D scientists obtained higher quality information and data 5x in a much faster manner that ever before by pairing Waters® ACQUITY® UPLC® and Waters® ACQUITY® Advanced Polymer Chromatography® (APC) Systems with Wyatt’s µDAWN® Multi Angle Light Scattering (MALS) detector.

SEC separations with high speed and resolution have not always been synonymous. However, the novel low-dispersion system design of Waters’ UPLC systems integrates with solvent agnostic small particle column chemistries in order to deliver exceptional high resolution GPC/ SEC separations. The advantages of these high resolution/high speed resolution separations are realized in a much advanced manner by using low dispersion multi-angle light scattering (MALS) detectors such as the Wyatt Technology µDAWN MALS detector. Coupling of the systems enables users to determine absolute molecular sizes and weights of polymers, proteins, or peptides directly, without depending only on reference standards or column calibration.

“Waters takes great pride in collaborating with innovative companies like Wyatt Technology to solve complex molecular characterization challenges. This is an example of two leaders in our respective fields working together to optimize the combination of our respective technologies to help scientists achieve their analytical goals,” stated Mike Harrington, Senior Vice President, Global Markets at Waters.

Whether researchers seek to understand and predict material properties of polymers, or determine the absolute molecular weight and size in the characterization of biologics, this partnership improves the confidence in achieving accurate and reliable results from SEC-MALS experiments. The µDAWN represents a unique detection technology for Waters’ UPLC equipment. Just adding a µDAWN to an ACQUITY APC system enables the customer to obtain absolute molecular weights without relying on tedious—and often inaccurate—column calibration reference standards. We’re delighted to be partnering these ‘best in class’ products to improve the accuracy and throughput of our mutual customers.

Cliff Wyatt, Executive Vice President, Wyatt Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes have a wide range of applicability and material science is a prominent application. However, electron microscopes can be disrupted by all forms of environmental noise which can then limit the quality of data received and in some cases, render the instrument unusable.

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a highly versatile technique that can be used to examine and characterize a wide range of unusual materials. In addition to this the technique is also used frequently in the life sciences as a means of identifying and observing cellular features and processes.

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Francesco Piscani, Applications Specialist, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Scientific Solutions Group, talks to AZoM about the CIX100 turnkey technical cleanliness inspection system for maintaining the highest quality standards for the cleanliness of manufactured components.

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »