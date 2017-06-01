Coupling of Technologies Delivers Information Faster than Conventional Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

Image Credits: XXLPhoto/shutterstock.com

In a recent announcement made by Waters Corporation, the company highlighted that it has entered into a Co-Marketing agreement with Wyatt Technology in order to bring about improvements in the analysis of synthetic polymers and biotherapeutic proteins.

R&D scientists obtained higher quality information and data 5x in a much faster manner that ever before by pairing Waters® ACQUITY® UPLC® and Waters® ACQUITY® Advanced Polymer Chromatography® (APC™) Systems with Wyatt’s µDAWN® Multi Angle Light Scattering (MALS) detector.

SEC separations with high speed and resolution have not always been synonymous. However, the novel low-dispersion system design of Waters’ UPLC systems integrates with solvent agnostic small particle column chemistries in order to deliver exceptional high resolution GPC/ SEC separations. The advantages of these high resolution/high speed resolution separations are realized in a much advanced manner by using low dispersion multi-angle light scattering (MALS) detectors such as the Wyatt Technology µDAWN MALS detector. Coupling of the systems enables users to determine absolute molecular sizes and weights of polymers, proteins, or peptides directly, without depending only on reference standards or column calibration.

“Waters takes great pride in collaborating with innovative companies like Wyatt Technology to solve complex molecular characterization challenges. This is an example of two leaders in our respective fields working together to optimize the combination of our respective technologies to help scientists achieve their analytical goals,” stated Mike Harrington, Senior Vice President, Global Markets at Waters.