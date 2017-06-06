Morgan Advanced Materials Secures AS9100 Accreditation for Chinese Aerospace Market

As the global aerospace supply chain strives for improved component safety, reliability, and efficiency, Morgan Advanced Materials has been recognised as a quality manufacturer of materials to this sector after being awarded the AS9100 accreditation in China.

With increasingly stringent contract and supplier specifications, international standards provide a way of identifying suppliers and manufacturers who meet the safety requirements of the aerospace industry. The AS9100 is a standard quality management system for the aerospace industry and is a must for all suppliers to the leading names in this market. Morgan was able to demonstrate its status as a quality supplier of materials following the successful completion of an in-depth audit process which began in March 2015.

As part of this, the newly opened JMCC site developed and implemented a quality system which encompassed each stage of the development process, from incoming material test to product delivery, this business-wide initiative was subject to a series of rigorous internal and external audits, before the AS9100 and 1SO14001 were awarded in October 2016 and March 2017, respectively.

The AS9100 accreditation, which also includes ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100C, is a first for Morgan’s JMCC operation in China, which specialises in the manufacture of sacrificial ceramic cores and other ceramic injection products for use in investment casting processes. With significant growth expected in the Chinese aviation sector, Morgan’s range of specially-engineered ceramic components are playing a vital role in meeting the performance and safety requirements of OEMs and leading aerospace manufacturers.

Improvements in performance in aerospace technology must always be balanced against considerations around safety, which remains an absolute priority for this industry. Accreditations such as the AS9100 give our customers the confidence that we have robust safety measures and practices in place to ensure the safety of our materials and components. As we continue to expand our presence in the Chinese market, we recognise that accreditations will play an important part in our journey. Raymond Gao - General Manager, Morgan Advanced Materials

A growing tendency for aerospace manufacturers to locate global supply chain operations closer to their customers means that the high-growth Chinese market will play a vital role in Morgan’s wider growth strategy. With further accreditations planned for the near future, Morgan is taking its duty as a responsible supplier of materials and components to the Chinese aerospace sector very seriously.

