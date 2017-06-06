Posted in | Materials Research

New Tribrid Mass Spectrometer Features Integrated UVPD, Advanced Peak Determination and 1 M Resolution

New enhancements introduced to the industry-leading Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid mass spectrometer will now help Scientists, experiencing highly complex characterization challenges, to gain an in depth understanding of their samples. These enhancements extend the versatility, performance and power of the spectrometer.

Comaniciu Dan/shutterstock.com

When we launched the Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid mass spectrometer at ASMS two years ago, we redefined protein and small molecule quantitation and characterization, and this year, we pushed these limits even further. The ability to intelligently select the most promising precursor ions, create new sequence- or structure-informative fragments, and characterize them to the level of fine isotope structure is a constellation of new capabilities that make the Fusion Lumos mass spectrometer essential for the most advanced proteomics, metabolomics and small molecule research discoveries.

Ken Miller, Vice President, Omics Marketing, Chromatography and Mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher

The Orbitrap Fusion Lumos instrument brings an extraordinary level of structural information for enhanced identification and characterization to Scientists executing top down proteomics, lipidomics, small molecule characterization and biopharma research. New enhancements include:

  • Integrated Ultraviolet Photodissociation (UVPD) that allows Researchers to carry out small and large molecule structure determination on a LC time scale. Presently considered to be an optional feature on Orbitrap Fusion Lumos systems, this unique fragmentation mode is designed to enhance sequence coverage and antibody characterization, and reduce scrambling in top-down hydrogen deuterium exchange (HDX) experiments. It is developed to be an absolute solution for structural characterization of lipids and other metabolites. This provides Researchers with additional complete structural information in order to solve their complex structure assignment challenges. The enhancement is supported by the new Thermo Scientific Xcalibur 4.1 software, an easy-to-use, efficient and flexible solution that is intended to enable simple method setup, data acquisition, processing and reporting via an intuitive interface.
  • New Advanced Peak Determination (APD) algorithm that is designed to bring about advancements in performance of most proteomic workflows with high peptide and protein identification rates in data-dependent experiments.
  • 1 M resolution, which is currently available for Researchers who require ultra-high resolution to assertively separate isobaric compounds or measure fine isotope structures. This new option, used to attain unique quantitative and structural information for a variety of compound classes, aids Scientists in fluxomics, pharmaceutical, proteomics, metabolomics and industrial chemical applications.

The Fusion Lumos Tribrid mass spectrometer will be launched by Thermo Fisher during the 65th Annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, taking place from June 4th-8th, in the White River Ballroom F-J at the JW Marriott, Indianapolis.

