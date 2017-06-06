New Generation of Hardness Testing Equipment Offers Higher Productivity to the QA Community

Struers introduce a completely new generation of own-designed hardness testing equipment for materialographic quality control in both laboratories and on production floors. The new series of nine Duramin products offer a cost-efficient quality-control process to the market. The products were launched in Stuttgart at Control 2017 this May.

Manufacturing industries and laboratories are facing fierce global competition. Productivity targets must be met without compromising quality compliance of raw as well as processed solid materials. This is why highly-automated, reproducible and operator-friendly processes within hardness testing are in high demand.

The series of Struers’ nine new generation hardness testing products, which also re-introduce the Duramin brand name, are specifically designed to meet the market-demands for higher productivity and the need to determine the quality and characteristics of solid materials with the highest level of reliability and accuracy.

Robust and operator-friendly design

The prime focus has been put into developing products that are robust and less time-consuming to use by any skilled operator:

Our customers are very happy with the intuitive user interfaces of our other highly-automated equipment we provide. This is why we have copied this philosophy into this new line of hardness testers and added durable equipment design like robust display and a heavy frame in order to improve productivity in terms of turn-around time on especially the production floor. Peter Bucan, Global Product Manager, Struers.

Better productivity with repeatability

The new range of Duramin hardness testers follows international quality-standards and obviously fits any need to conduct quantitative tests like Vickers, Rockwell or Brinell.

In order to maximize productivity, the new Duramin hardness testers has been built with great automation features and can be configured to almost any need with a wide list of supplementary accessories to provide fast and reliable data on quality in repeatable processes.

For instance, the advanced load-cell technology eliminates manual exchange of loads no matter what method of hardness testing is selected. Load cell technology involves electronic displacement of loads hereby eliminating the traditional over- and undershoot in load application. Furthermore, the desired test method can easily be selected without manually having to exchange loads. This minimizes potential operator errors and saves time. Peter Bucan

The new line of Duramin hardness testers were launched and demonstrated during the international trade fair for quality assurance, “Control 2017”, in Stuttgart May 9th-12th 2017.

For more information please visit www.struers.com.