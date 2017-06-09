SDC Launches FormGard 100 Thermoformable Abrasion Resistant Coating

Written by AZoMJun 9 2017
SDC Technologies (SDC), the renowned global leader in finest, high performance abrasion resistant coatings, introduced FormGard 100 thermoformable abrasion resistant coating for primer free adhesion to polycarbonate substrates.
FormGard 100 is an optically clear thermally curable coating that can be drape-formed or cold-formed after cure to produce clear 3D parts for a range of markets including building and construction, automotive/transit and safety.
FormGard 100 primerless formable coating offers best-in-class combination of optical clarity, thermorformability, weatherability and abrasion resistance for polycarbonate sheets. These attributes make FormGard the perfect choice for the manufacture of windshields/glazing, headlamps and gauges of motorcycles, automobile and mass-transit vehicles, as well as for the manufacture of architectural enclosures.
Dr. Sapna Blackburn, Vice President of Technology, SDC Technologies, Inc.
FormGard 100
FormGard 100 is optically clear and REACH complaint. It is the next generation of advanced high performance formable coating, thermoformable to a 2” radius. The FormGard coating is manufactured in SDC’s ISO 9001:2008 certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to guarantee consistent quality.
Features
- Exceptional primer-free adhesion to polycarbonate
- Designed for flow coat application
- Delivers superior scratch resistance
Applications
Automotive and Transit
- Windscreens, canopies and sunroofs
- Headlamps, lighting and windows
- Instrument clusters and gauges
Architectural and Building
- Protective bus shelters and outdoor signage
- Domes, roof and skylights, lighting
Aviation and Aerospace
- Cockpit instruments and navigation systems
- Canopies, cabin windows and lighting
Electronics
Protective Eyewear
- Safety visors, shields, face masks and goggles
FormGard 100 is available direct from SDC Technologies.