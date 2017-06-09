SDC Launches FormGard 100 Thermoformable Abrasion Resistant Coating

SDC Technologies (SDC), the renowned global leader in finest, high performance abrasion resistant coatings, introduced FormGard 100 thermoformable abrasion resistant coating for primer free adhesion to polycarbonate substrates.

taurus15/shutterstock.com

FormGard 100 is an optically clear thermally curable coating that can be drape-formed or cold-formed after cure to produce clear 3D parts for a range of markets including building and construction, automotive/transit and safety.

FormGard 100 primerless formable coating offers best-in-class combination of optical clarity, thermorformability, weatherability and abrasion resistance for polycarbonate sheets. These attributes make FormGard the perfect choice for the manufacture of windshields/glazing, headlamps and gauges of motorcycles, automobile and mass-transit vehicles, as well as for the manufacture of architectural enclosures. Dr. Sapna Blackburn, Vice President of Technology, SDC Technologies, Inc.

FormGard 100

FormGard 100 is optically clear and REACH complaint. It is the next generation of advanced high performance formable coating, thermoformable to a 2” radius. The FormGard coating is manufactured in SDC’s ISO 9001:2008 certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to guarantee consistent quality.

Features

Exceptional primer-free adhesion to polycarbonate

Designed for flow coat application

Delivers superior scratch resistance

Applications

Automotive and Transit

Windscreens, canopies and sunroofs

Headlamps, lighting and windows

Instrument clusters and gauges

Architectural and Building

Protective bus shelters and outdoor signage

Domes, roof and skylights, lighting

Aviation and Aerospace

Cockpit instruments and navigation systems

Canopies, cabin windows and lighting

Electronics

Security cameras

Protective Eyewear

Safety visors, shields, face masks and goggles

FormGard 100 is available direct from SDC Technologies.