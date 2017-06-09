COPT Center Offers the Stage for Leybold’s Video Shooting for Its Newest Vacuum Product

Cooperation between Universities and industrial enterprises are much more common in other countries, such as Great Britain and the United States.

In Germany, cooperation is mostly restricted to the technology level and the subsequent transfer of basic research knowledge gained at the universities to the mass production opportunities of industry. Vacuum technology of Leybold is an elementary factor in research and development – like a heartbeat it keeps processes running. Yet, the products often vanish into the plants and instruments used.

As the COPT Center of the University of Cologne has been in cooperation with Leybold for some time, they were the first place to turn to for a shooting a product video in a perfect laboratory surrounding. It was an exciting day for the COPT Center when in the morning Leybold’s video team entered the COPT building. Lamps and cameras were installed. And for one day Leybold turned a laboratory at the COPT Center into a studio to take a video presenting the “ECODRY plus”, Leybold’s newest vacuum pump, optimized for research and analytical applications.

We appreciate the close working relationship with the COPT Center. For us at Leybold it is important to show our products in a presentable and realistic high-tech environment. Christina Steigler - Head of Communication & Public Relations, Leybold GmbH

At COPT Center we are happy to support Leybold as part of Cologne’s Industry even perhaps in unusual ways. Dr. Stephan Kirchmeyer - Head of Marketing, COPT Center

The final product video can now be watched on Youtube;

From the beginning and since its inauguration in 2015, Leybold and COPT Center have been successfully working together. Leybold’s equipment is part of COPT’s process platforms. In return, COPT Center has received several orders for primary research and technology from Leybold.