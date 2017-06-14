Pittcon Opens Annual Call for Papers for 2018 Technical Program

Emphasis on Bioanalytical, Food Safety, Forensics, Pharmaceutical Science and Nanotechnology

The Program Committee is pleased to announce the call for papers for the Pittcon 2018 Technical Program.  

Abstracts are currently being accepted for contributed oral and poster presentations in all areas of analytic chemistry and applied spectroscopy in applications such as, but not limited to, environmental science, food science, energy research, and informatics.

Pittcon has also developed an extensive program in the life sciences and is seeking contributions in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, bioinformatics, neurochemistry, high throughput screening, and drug discovery.

We have been working for the past several years to coordinate the entire program – the Technical Program, Short Courses, and Conferee Networking – in order to give our conferees their best educational and networking experience.

In addition to requesting papers in the core scientific areas, we are especially interested in submissions related to “hot” topics and emerging trends in bioanalytical, food safety, forensics, pharmaceutical and nano-technology.

Annette Wilson - Technical Program Chairman, Pittcon

All abstracts must be submitted electronically through the Pittcon websitee  The submission deadline to be included in the first round of reviews is Monday, August 14, 2017. Abstracts received after this date will be placed on a waiting list.

