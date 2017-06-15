Crystal IS Introduces New UVC LED Products to Klaran® Line

Crystal IS, a leader in developing high performance UVC LEDs, today announced the addition of three new UVC LED products to its Klaran® disinfection product line. The new Klaran devices deliver up to three times greater germicidal performance at 260-270 nm than similar devices, enabling medical equipment manufacturers to integrate quantifiable disinfection capabilities into their products. Emitting UV energy at the peak absorption range of bacterial D/RNA ensures a highly effective and consistent germicidal effect across a range of potentially lethal pathogens linked to Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs).

These new UVC LEDs enable the development of innovative portable equipment and handheld devices which can enhance current aseptic protocols by automating traditional manual tasks with a measured dose of disinfection. Using these devices, infection control departments and epidemiologists can also track and establish associations between aseptic protocols and reductions in the incidence of HAIs to improve compliance reporting and quality of care.

We are committed to ensuring our products meet the specific needs of the healthcare industry. These new Klaran devices and our support teams help our healthcare customers advance their proof of concept designs from early stage development through to commercial launch.

Larry Felton, CEO, Crystal IS

Related Stories

These new Klaran UVC LEDs are produced on the company's lattice-matched Aluminum Nitride substrates which enable high germicidal output at deep UVC wavelengths. The new healthcare additions to the Klaran product line include a high-powered version for handheld medical devices and two long-lifetime products for portable equipment.

For healthcare equipment manufacturers, the new Klaran UVC LEDs:

  • Provide effective and consistent disinfection power across a range of pathogens and microbes
  • Offer targeted disinfection with minimal stray energy loss when compared to other technologies
  • Offer flexible design, and low energy means to innovate portable or hand-held devices
  • Feature instant-on capability for ease of use and increased productivity

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes have a wide range of applicability and material science is a prominent application. However, electron microscopes can be disrupted by all forms of environmental noise which can then limit the quality of data received and in some cases, render the instrument unusable.

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a highly versatile technique that can be used to examine and characterize a wide range of unusual materials. In addition to this the technique is also used frequently in the life sciences as a means of identifying and observing cellular features and processes.

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Francesco Piscani, Applications Specialist, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Scientific Solutions Group, talks to AZoM about the CIX100 turnkey technical cleanliness inspection system for maintaining the highest quality standards for the cleanliness of manufactured components.

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »