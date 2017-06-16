Posted in | Crystallography

Research on Acoustic Emissions from Organic Martensite Analogues

An extremely fast change in the crystal structure of organic crystals results in a few of these crystals jumping around when heated.

© Wiley-VCH

Recently, in the journal Angewandte Chemie, Scientists demonstrated that the crystals give out acoustic signals during this process, which indeed could be useful for examining the characteristics of this phenomenon. The demonstration proved that this process is analogous to martensitic transitions observed in some alloys and steel.

Martensite refers to a form of steel developed by quenching austenite, and gives its name to a specific kind of phase transition. The atoms are prevented from adopting their preferred structure at the lower temperature because of the rapid cooling of the austenite. They instead move in harmony from the martensite lattice. In jumping crystals, an increasing number of atoms also modify their lattice positions in concert. The fact that the crystals frequently explode and the high speed of this phenomenon have earlier made it impossible to establish this theory, comprehend the details and make use of this so called thermosalient effect. The potential of the hopping crystals to convert heat into movement or work in an extremely rapid manner is considered to be potentially useful for the development of microscale robotic arms or artificial muscles.

The team from New York University Abu Dhabi, the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) in Hamburg, and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart started the research from the assumption that the sudden discharge of the accumulated elastic tension in jumping crystals leads to relatively powerful acoustic waves, similar to seismic waves from an earthquake. Headed by Panče Naumov, the Researchers decided to study crystals of the vegetable amino acid L-pyroglutamic acid (L-PGA). These jumping crystals are capable of changing their crystal structure when heated to between 65 and 67 °C; they then return to their starting structure after being cooled between 55.6 and 53.8 °C, as established by X-ray crystallography with synchrotron radiation.

Related Stories

As postulated, the crystals give out clear acoustic signals during the transition. It is possible to register these signals with a piezoelectric sensor. The amplitude, frequency, number and form of the signals provided the Researchers with information about the mechanism and the dynamics of the effect. The energy and intensity of the initial acoustic wave were majorly higher and the rise time shorter than for succeeding waves. The more efficient propagation of the elastic wave via the defect-free medium at the beginning of the phase transition is considered to be the reason for this. The number of microfissures increases, as the transition progresses, thus decreasing the elastic stress.

The phase boundary between the diverse crystal structures progresses at 2.8 m/s in L-PGA, which is several thousand times quicker than other phase transitions. However, it has been observed that the crystal structures are more similar to each other than expected. The transition deals with a contraction in the third and expansions in two dimensions, all in the range of just 0.5-1.7%.

Our study shows that the jumping crystals are a class of materials analogous to inorganic martensite, and this could be of a tremendous significance for applications such as all-organic electronics. Acoustic emission techniques finally deliver direct insight into these rapid transitions. Our results indicate that organic matter which is normally perceived as soft and brittle, and much harder materials, such as metals and metal alloys are, at least at the molecular level, not that different. The research into the organic solid state could allow us to gain a better understanding of the related macroscopic effects.

Panče Naumov, Head of the research team

Source: http://newsroom.wiley.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Electron microscopes have a wide range of applicability and material science is a prominent application. However, electron microscopes can be disrupted by all forms of environmental noise which can then limit the quality of data received and in some cases, render the instrument unusable.

Learning How to Optimize Electron Microscopes

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a highly versatile technique that can be used to examine and characterize a wide range of unusual materials. In addition to this the technique is also used frequently in the life sciences as a means of identifying and observing cellular features and processes.

Advanced Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection

Francesco Piscani, Applications Specialist, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Scientific Solutions Group, talks to AZoM about the CIX100 turnkey technical cleanliness inspection system for maintaining the highest quality standards for the cleanliness of manufactured components.

Ensuring High Quality Cleanliness Inspection
PXi/PXi Touch Multi-Application Gel Imaging System

PXi/PXi Touch Multi-Application Gel Imaging System

The PXi range comprises of new multi-application, high resolution image analysis systems. The new design is easy to use, compact and offers complete automation in the capture of fluorescent and chemiluminescent blots, visible gels and blots and also 2D gels.

From Syngene

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »