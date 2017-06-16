Fast Analysis of Particle Shape and Size of Suspensions and Emulsions as Well as of Powders and Bulk Solids

Image Credits: FritSCH GmbH

The FRITSCH ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for dry and wet measurement is the ideal Particle Sizer for all applications that require accurate and reproducible measuring results for both particle shape and size. The optical process of Dynamic Image Analysis provides results for a wide measuring range, delivers multiple shape parameters and evaluation possibilities for particle size. The measuring time depending on the sample quantity, is under 5 minutes. And the result is available immediately.

Your advantage: Great flexibility for different measurement tasks for particle sizes of 20 µm – 20 mm in quality control, research and laboratory – and is a very easy and cost-effective alternative to sieving.

Easy wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for wet measurement of suspensions and emulsions.

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is in combination with the corresponding wet dispersion unit ideal for measurement of particle shape and size of suspensions and emulsions.

Wet dispersion is particularly suitable for fine particles, poorly flowing, fine-agglomerating or sticky materials, which do not react in water or other liquids.

Your advantages

Extra wide measuring range of 20 μm – 2.8 mm

Strong, freely adjustable ultrasonic power for deagglomeration

Extremely quiet dispersion with strong pumping power

Benzine, alcohol and many organic solvents can also be used as suspension liquid as a standard feature

Automatic rinsing cycle

No dead space in measuring and rinsing circulation system

Fast and consistent cleaning

Efficient dry measurement of powders and bulk solids

Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer for dry measurement of powders and bulk solids

The ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer is the ideal Particle Sizer for fast analysis of particle shape and size of dry, free-flowing materials. Via the optical analysis of the particle shape and particle size, you can identify damaged particles, contaminates, agglomerates or oversized and undersized particles accurately and fast and view them completely uncomplicated in single images.

Your advantages

Extra wide measuring range of 20 μm – 20 mm, individually adjustable

3 telecentric lenses are available

Up to 75 images per second

Agglomerates are preserved

Practical Clean Design of the measuring chamber

Optimal number of particles due to automatic adjustment of the feeder

Easy handling

State-of-the-art, simple and fast evaluation via FRITSCH Cloud and Gallery

The evaluation of the measuring results is uniquely simple with the ANALYSETTE 28 ImageSizer. The evaluation software ISS displays each recorded particle clearly as a data point in the immediately available FRITSCH Cloud as well as in the FRITSCH Gallery. You freely choose which statement is of interest to you: for example the Sphericity in regards to the Minimum Feret Diameter, the aspect ratio, applied on the porosity, or the convexity as a function of the particle

Cross Section. Or display the particle size distribution as a cumulative curve, as a bar chart or in a table form.

The FRITSCH Cloud: Each particle can be clicked individually

The state-of-the-art of uncomplicated evaluation: For fast single image viewing, each individual particle can be opened directly with a mouse click from the clearly arranged FRITSCH Cloud. The really important information for you about the morphology will be shown by the position of the data point in the Cloud. Without time-consuming search, you can immediately analyse, evaluate and delete individual selected particles. All available size and shape parameters are automatically displayed.

The FRITSCH Gallery: Everything at a glance

To get a quick overview of the typical particle shape of the analysed sample, view and evaluate all the images in a gallery which is integrated directly into the software for easy use. Individual particle images can be directly selected for single image analysis.