Thought Leaders and Experts Join National Graphene Association Advisory Board

The National Graphene Association has announced the initial 35 members of an unrivaled advisory board of thought leaders and experts from commercial and industrial segments, advanced material and technology companies and corporations, national labs, government agencies, investment firms, standard bodies and academic and research institutions.

The board will collaborate and provide advice on the future direction of the NGA and the graphene industry.



We’ve carefully built relationships with each of our board members based on a mutual interest in graphene, its potential, and a strong belief in the essential need for this organization. NGA advisory board members have a wealth of experience and knowledge in key segments that will help pave the path to expedite the commercialization of graphene in the US and globally. Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Executive Director, NGA



Board members have been providing input to help with NGA’s inaugural event, Graphene Innovation Summit, to be held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, October 29-31, 2017.

Since before we launched the National Graphene Association, our board members have provided invaluable direction on how our organization can effectively move graphene to commercialization on a broader scale. We continue to see professionals who would be interested in serving on this board. Dr. Ed Meek, Founder, NGA



The 35 initial advisory board members include:

Dr. Anirudha Sumant, Material Scientist, Argonne National Laboratory; Dr. Kari Hjelt, Head of Innovation, Graphene Flagship; Dr. Elena Polyakova, Founder and CEO, Graphene 3D lab;

Dr. Majeed Foad, Managing Director, Applied Materials; Dr. Alex Cheng, Dean of Engineering, University of Mississippi; Trent Lott, Former US Senator, State of Mississippi; Dr. Ahmed Al-Ostaz, NanoInfrastructure Laboratory Director, University of Mississippi; Dr. John Carlisle, Director, Chain Reaction Innovations/Founder, Advanced Diamond Technologies; Dr. Raj Nagarajan, Senior Program Leader, Owens Corning; Dr. Denis Kolstov, Chairman, ISO TC229 / Director, Brec Solutions Limited; Dr. Norman Tolk, Physics Professor, Vanderbilt University; Scott Mize, Founder and chairman, Network Society ventures/Former Venture Development Executive, Graphene Technologies; Ron Mertens, Owner, Editor in Chief, Graphene-Info.com; Steve Rodgers, Principal/Consultant, EmergenTek/Former International President, SAMPE; Robert Grajewski, Executive Director of Wond’ry Innovation Center, Vanderbilt University; Gary Sisco, CEO, Sisco Group/Former Secretary of the Senate.

Additional members include: Stephen Day, CEO, Day Capital Partners, LLC; Brian Kennedy, Head of Business Development, Kennedy Labs; R. Barry Canada, Attorney and Vice-Chair, Butler|Snow; Roy Wright, Principal, Innovative Institute for Material Studies; Adrian Nixon, CEO, Nixor Limited/Founding member, Consultants Anon; Dr. Josh Gladden, Vice Chancellor for Research and Professor of Physics, University of Mississippi; Dr. Leonard Feldman, Distinguished Professor/Vice President of Physical Sciences Partnerships Rutgers University; Dr. Mona Ebrish, Research Scientist, IBM; Dr. Rahul Mukherjee, Chief Technology Officer, EnerMat Technologies/Research Scientist, EverOn24; Dr. Will Norton, Dean of Journalism, University of Mississippi; Dr. Eric Dobson, CEO, Angel Capital Group; Dr. Wolfgang Basca, Professor of Condensed Particle Physics, University of Toulouse; Dr. Jim Davidson, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Vanderbilt University; Jurgen Vollrath, CEO, Inventor Assistance Foundation; Jeffrey Phillips, Global Supply Manager, Apple, Inc.; Liam Critchley, Specialist Writer and Editor, AZO Network, Chemistry and Nanotechnology; Jiao Y. Xu, Head of Business Development, Fanglin Minerals Company; Robin Smith, CEO/Founder, NextPhase Foundation SEVP Global Development & Partnerships; Leslie Westbrook, CEO, Westbrook & Associates/Consumer Research Specialist.