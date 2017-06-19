Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

SABIC Receives Prestigious Best Polymer Producer Award

Credit: Fibre2Fashion News Desk

SABIC has been named the winner of the prestigious Best Polymer Producer Award in the category of polypropylene. The award is given in conjunction with the European Plastics Converters (EuPC) annual event, held in Madrid, Spain. The winner is selected based on European-wide customer satisfaction survey conducted by the Polymers for Europe Alliance.

The European Plastics Converters (EuPC) annual event was held on June 1, 2017.

All users of polymers in Europe rated their suppliers’ performances by accessing the free of charge voting tool in strict confidence from mid 2016 up to end of May 2017. Companies are evaluated regarding the five criteria - polymer quality, regulatory compliance, delivery reliability, communication and innovation.

The award is an affirmation of SABIC’s on-going efforts in plastics value chain through customer engagement, commitment and investments in innovation and technology to provide solutions for the industry.

SABIC is honored to be named The Best Polymer Producer winner for 2017. The award is tremendous validation that our commitment to the plastics industry - which to us, means listening to our customers and leveraging our global innovation expertise in response to their needs - is helping to solve their challenges.

Sjoerd Zuidema, Director of Polypropylene Business Europe, SABIC

“The Best Polymers for Europe Awards represent a major opportunity for re-establishing a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe,” added Ron Marsh, chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance. (SV)

Source: https://www.sabic.com/

