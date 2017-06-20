ANDRITZ Powerlase Ltd. announces Vulcan

Andritz Powerlase Ltd. will debut the new Vulcan family of laser-based surface preparation and coating removal systems at Laser World of Photonics, from June 26 – 29, in Munich, Germany.

With the introduction of the Vulcan platform, Powerlase leverages the class-leading peak power and globally proven industrial reliability of the Rigel i1600 pulsed laser system. However, whereas the Rigel series has primarily targeted and benefited high pulse energy, high-volume materials processing applications (removal of AlSi coatings on tailored blanks, surface polishing and hardening of metals, and cutting/drilling of glass and carbon fiber reinforced plastics), the Vulcan platform has been expressly designed to fully address the requirements for high-volume surface removal (ablation) processes at power levels above 1 kW – coating and paint removal, mold cleaning, surface pre-treatment, and restoration.

Our goal with the development of the Vulcan systems is to satisfy customers asking for a complete ablation solution that can vastly increase process speeds. And, in utilizing the Rigel laser system within the platform, Powerlase’s Vulcan delivers the highest peak power and pulse energy, and thus faster process speeds, compared to anything else currently available on the market – worldwide. Joe Kennedy, VP of Sales and Marketing

The Rigel laser system integration provides the Vulcan platform with the same level of pulse parameter flexibility, condition monitoring, beam stability and fiber delivery that helped shape the Rigel series’ success in a broad range of industrial applications.

The Vulcan platform also includes a high-speed, compact, portable, fiber-coupled scan head that offers manual and robotic control, while the integrated platform control unit makes the task of investigating ideal process parameters much easier for the user.

While the Vulcan platform will initially operate in the IR, Powerlase will also offer green and UV-based systems that are capable of processing specialty and composite materials much more efficiently than infrared. A much wider range of industry sectors are in need of flexible high-speed surface preparation, such as aerospace and automotive, but also in precision industries such as architectural conservation.

All sectors can thus expect significantly reduced processing times and greater overall efficiency – both factors that can serve to make a laser-based application approach considerably more attractive.

Further details can be found at the Andritz Powerlase booth at Laser World of Photonics (Hall A3, Stand 129), and technical staff will be on hand to discuss your exact application requirements with you. Alternatively, for more information, please contact Andritz Powerlase directly ([email protected] or call +44 1293 456 222 and ask for Sales) and visit www.powerlase-photonics.com.