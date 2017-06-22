New Non-Chromate Landing Gear Corrosion Protection Primer for Commercial Airplanes

On June 21st, 2017, UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., made an announcement of its latest development of a non-chromate landing gear corrosion protection primer incorporating the company’s patented EcoSky™ pigment.

The primer and the pigment are compliant with the European Union's REACh regulations and are also more environmentally friendly. This new chromate-free primer is considered to be the first of its kind for use on steel parts for commercial airplanes. This primer is being manufactured in concert with United Technologies Research Center (UTRC).

In laboratory tests, this new primer performed better than or as well as currently available primers, and is presently employed in field evaluation with Porter Airlines. After the 16-month inspection, the Porter Airlines landing gear is working normally without any signs of coating corrosion or deterioration. The primer's performance in field evaluation with Porter Airlines is continuously being monitored by UTC Aerospace Systems, and the company is also focusing on the next steps for commercialization.

UTC Aerospace Systems, in addition to the non-chromate primer, is also using Zinc Nickel plating for steel components as a drop-in replacement for Titanium Cadmium and Cadmium in support of the REACh sunset dates. Its initial application will be on the A350-1000 main landing gear.

As Aircraft Manufacturers, OEMs and MROs work to comply with the EU's REACh regulations, we're happy to work with our customers on these innovative new solutions to help them succeed in achieving their goals. Jim Wharton, Landing Systems President

"This is part of UTRC's mission—to quickly transition world-class science and technology to our businesses enabling industry-unique solutions for our customers," stated Steve Tongue, Senior Director, UTC Aerospace Systems Program Office, UTRC. "There are significant technology hurdles to overcome within the aerospace industry as we work to meet these vital REACh requirements. We still have a long way to go, but are encouraged by the recent advances we've made."