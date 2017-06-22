Automating Time-Resolved Fluorescence Spectroscopy

PicoQuant adds remote interface to the system software for the FluoTime 300 spectrometer, allowing connecting it to external accessories

One of the most valuable tools for a spectroscopist is time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy, as it allows investigating excited state dynamics in molecules, complexes, or semiconductors. A recent software upgrade adding a remote interface to PicoQuant’s modular FluoTime 300 spectrometer makes it possible to interface it with external accessories, such as the liquid handling automation workstation Biomek NXP from Beckman-Coulter.

The FluoTime 300 is a high-end, time-resolved fluorescence spectrometer which provides extensive automation for setting all instrumental parameters. The introduction of a remote interface in the EasyTau system software allows automated loading and removing of samples from the spectrometer. This simplifies recording spectra for high-throughput applications in a very comfortable and reproducible manner. Additionally, it also allows obtaining spectroscopic snap shots at well defined time points of reactions being carried out in the cuvettes of the liquid handling automation workstation. The newly introduced external automation makes it possible for users to optimize their spectroscopic work-flow and save time for the important parts: analyzing and interpreting their results.

The user-friendly system software EasyTau for the FluoTime 300 spectrometer allows researchers to focus on their samples without having to concern themselves with finding the best instrument settings for their measurements. The fully user customizable wizards and powerful analysis tools make it an ideal instrument suited not only for specialists, but also advanced and novice users.