Purdue Chemist Recognized for Work in Physical Chemistry and Molecular Spectroscopy

A Purdue University chemist received the Humboldt Research Award for his work in physical chemistry and molecular spectroscopy.

Courtesy Purdue

Timothy Zwier is Purdue University's M.G. Mellon Distinguished Professor of Chemistry. Zwier has been recognized for many honors and awards, including Fellow of the American Chemical Society in 2010 and the Earle K. Plyler Prize for Molecular Spectroscopy from the American Physical Society in 2007.

Zwier's work has furthered the progression of scientific research, as he has done work with the components of individual proteins, the chemistry of combustion engines and has research involving the atmospheres of the moons of Saturn.

With the Humboldt Research Award, the recipients are awarded cash and given an opportunity to travel to a German institution for a year to work with colleagues.

Craig K. Svensson, dean of Purdue's College of Pharmacy and interim dean of the College of Science, praised Zwier's work in a press release. He said Zwier's research helps in the understanding of critical biological and chemical reactions.

"Dr. Timothy Zwier is a world-class physical chemist whose research group has developed innovative laser techniques to probe the fundamental structure and reactions of important molecules," Svensson said.

In the same press release, Christine A. Hrycyna, a professor and associate department head in the Department of Chemistry, said Zwier, his students and his post doctoral fellows have conducted pioneering work on the microwave, infrared and ultraviolet spectroscopies of molecules that have been found to be important in a wide range of scientific areas.

Purdue has had a number of recipients receive the Humboldt Research Award through the years. One of the more recent recipients is Natalia Dudareva, a professor of biochemistry and horticulture landscape. She received the award in 2016.

