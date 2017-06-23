Morgan Advanced Materials Delivers Comprehensive Carbon Brush Solution for the Nuclear Industry

Image Credits: Morgan Advanced Materials

on nuclear energy to sustain its growing population continues to rise, Morgan Advanced Materials has pioneered a unique integrated carbon brush and brush holder which enables greater ease of installation and improved operational safety in nuclear applications.

Morgan has developed its NCC 634 brush solution to resolve many of the issues associated with existing products on the market. The dimensions of standard brushes often make installation a challenge, and failure to use a suitable brush holder impacts on the distribution of electrical current around the brush, restricting overall performance. In order to function both safely and efficiently, the brush holder has to enable an equal spread of contact between the brush and the collector ring; however when existing brush holders are too small to effectively facilitate this transfer, a more comprehensive solution is required.

Morgan has customised a carbon brush which overcomes the installation and performance issues of many standard brushes. Drawing on its industry leading expertise in specially engineered materials, Morgan’s proprietary 634 carbon grade delivers consistent and reliable performance, superior wear-resistance and proven longer lifespan, ensuring significantly longer service cycles and reduced overall downtime. The solution also fully addresses considerations around safety, demonstrating full compliance with established industry standards. The product is already being used by a nuclear power staion in south China, which has been providing energy to meet 30% of the region’s demand for electric power.

We recognise nuclear power generation plays a critical role in meeting the power needs of future generations and so we identified a valuable opportunity to deliver a solution which improves performance and facilitates a seamless installation. Our unrivalled material development capability allowed us to deliver a solution that has been tailored to meet the rigorous demands of the nuclear industry, with a particular emphasis on performance and safety, as underlined by our full compliance with the applicable legislation. Frank Zhou, Morgan Advanced Materials

