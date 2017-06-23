Metrohm Application Finder Now Includes Standards and Methods for Regulatory Compliance

Metrohm is proud to announce an update to the application finder on its website that allows users to search application notes by industry method. The company’s extensive library features more than 2,000 documents that apply to a variety of industries. Metrohm application notes are concise documents that present real-world instrument data to prove the feasibility of a particular measurement. These notes can now be queried by the method number to obtain all relevant results.

National and international regulatory agencies such as AOAC, ASTM, ISO, EPA, UOP, or USP frequently release standards and methods that have a major impact in improving the safety and quality of products. Regulatory compliance touches many industries, from food to petrochemical, and is an indispensable aspect of quality control (QC), ensuring that the products we use on a daily basis meet predetermined quality standards. Knowing whether a specific analytical method meets these requirements is therefore crucial when setting up QC procedures. However, it is not always easy for manufacturers to determine whether procedures in quality control labs comply with the methods described in the standards. Metrohm’s new filter is valuable to the user because it facilitates this assessment.

Website visitors can now select the relevant standard and have only the applicable application documents displayed. Combined with the existing filters for analyte/parameter, matrix, industry, and analytical method, this new filter allows website visitors to find the application documents relevant to their particular measurement more easily. The application finder can be accessed at https://www.metrohm.com/en-us/applications/#