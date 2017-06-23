9th Conference on High Power Diode Lasers and Systems

On behalf of the Programme Committee we invite poster contributions (please see Call for Posters). Poster presentations will include a short (2 minute) oral introduction and posters will be located inside the Photonex exhibition for maximum exposure and impact. The posters will also be published as two page abstracts in IEEE Xplore® after the event, subject to peer review and acceptance. If you have queries on the technical content, please contact Prof. Eric Larkins ([email protected] ).

Please save the dates:

Wednesday 11th & Thursday 12th October 2017

Ricoh Arena, Coventry, UK

The Conference has become Europe's most important meeting for high power diode lasers and attracts a high calibre audience of researchers, manufacturers and integrators from around the world who are interested in networking and discussing recent innovations in this important technology sector. Now in its ninth year, the Conference on High Power Diode Lasers and Systems, continues to present outstanding work from industry, research institutes and universities - highlighting the latest advances in this field, covering advances in diode and diode pumped laser technology and advances in systems.

Once again, this year’s Conference is sponsored by the Scottish Chapter of the IEEE Photonics Society.

The Conference focuses on the following topics:

Power scaling diode lasers to high-brightness kW systems

Coherent phase-locking of high-power laser diodes

Design considerations for high-power external cavity laser diodes

Visible and long wavelength lasers and their applications

High-brilliance diode lasers for spectral beam combination

Laser diodes optimised for external cavity operation

Reliability of external cavity laser diodes

Beam combining approaches for high-brightness direct diode laser systems

Diode laser platforms for multi-kw applications

Outlook for volume manufacturing of high-brightness laser diode systems

Advances in diode pumped solid state lasers

Applications for diode laser technology in: Industrial & Material Processing – Additive Manufacturing - Healthcare & Biophotonics -Displays - Energy - Aerospace and Security

Poster submission: Please send an email to [email protected] and quote "Poster submission / High Power Diode Lasers" in the subject line. Please provide a 2-page poster paper, see template under SUBMISSION OF YOUR POSTER PAPER on http://www.hpdls.org/call-for-papers/.