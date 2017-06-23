Vent Filters for Nuclear Waste Storage Containers

Image Credits: (Amazon FIlters Ltd.)

Amazon Filters Ltd., a F4N (Fit For Nuclear) approved manufacturer of Nuclear filtration products, has received a major order from Magnox - the management and operations contractor responsible for 12 nuclear sites and 1 hydroelectric plant in the UK.

The order, received was for the manufacture of vent filter assemblies to be used on nuclear waste storage containers used to isolate radioactive waste until it is safe for disposal. To make these nuclear waste storage containers suitable for use, it is necessary to fit a vent filter assembly to prevent any pressure build-up of flammable gases in the package and to eliminate the passage of any contaminated dust.

Following a lengthy evaluation process, Amazon Filters was chosen by Magnox as the successful vendor - as it was able to meet quality, production and schedule requirements, while also being able to offer a cost saving, helping to deliver improved value for the UK taxpayer.

For further information on filtration products for nuclear applications please visit www.amazonfilters.com/applications/contained-systems or contact the company on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]

Amazon Filters Ltd. design and manufacture an extensive range of liquid filtration systems, providing one of the widest selections of filtration vessels, depth filters and pleated cartridges available today. As a leading manufacturer of filtration systems, Amazon Filters is able to offer a solution to meet all filtration requirements. Amazons’ filters are manufactured in clean room conditions and all products come with detailed Product Validation Guides and Technical Support documentation. To view a video on Amazon Filters design and manufacture capabilities please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DG9S6SLDgM4