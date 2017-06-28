Olympus' MX63 and MX63L Microscopes Ideal for Inspecting Large Industrial Samples

The Olympus MX63 and MX63L microscopes offer the flexibility, features and ease of use to inspect bigger industrial samples in a rapid and easy manner.

The Olympus MX63L

These microscopes will thus prevent users from facing difficulties in inspecting large samples, such as flat panel displays (FPDs), printed circuit boards and semiconductors. The MX63 and MX63L microscopes have been designed for precision inspections on electronic equipment, and users can now choose the MX63L for wafers up to 300 mm or the MX63 microscope for wafers up to 200 mm.

The modular design of these microscopes allows inspectors to select the components that they require for their application. Both microscopes comply with SEMI S2/S8, UL and CE, and have been designed for cleanrooms. A shielded structure is used for housing all the motorized components, and the breath shield, frame and other parts are subjected to antistatic processing.

Users will be able to perform their task in a more efficient manner with the new features. Consistent color temperature for accurate color reproduction and reliable image quality is provided by a long-life white LED illuminator. Further improving the observation capabilities of the microscopes, the MX63L and MX63 microscopes are considered to be the first in the series to support Olympus’ MIX illumination. MIX incorporates darkfield with another observation method such as polarization, fluorescence or brightfield.

In a number of applications, MIX will be able to help users observe defects that cannot be easily seen using standard microscopes. The darkfield setting is available with its own dedicated illumination that allows users to choose from four lighting patterns that can be rotated in order to highlight the object being viewed in a much better manner. A new focus aid feature helps in inspecting low-contrast samples, like bare wafers. This feature protects the samples from contact with the objective lens.

For fast setting adjustments, simple-to-operate controls are offered by the ergonomic microscopes. The controls for adjusting the aperture stop and changing the objective are located low and in the front of the microscope, enabling users to look through the eyepieces with their hands on the focusing knob while they are working. The motorized nosepiece rotates in a rapid manner, reducing time between inspections while simultaneously keeping the operator’s hands below the wafer, decreasing the potential for contamination.

The MX63 and MX63L microscopes allow for the inspection of large samples in an efficient and fast manner with the help of their simple operation and powerful observation features.