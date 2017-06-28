ThermTech Expands Existing Ipsen Atmosphere Furnace Line to Meet Increased Demand

ThermTech runs its equipment 24/6, 360 days a year. As the economy continues to pick up, they needed to expand their existing Ipsen atmosphere line to keep up with increased demand. Having received strong performance from the ATLAS atmosphere furnace and ancillary equipment installed in 2015, ThermTech recently purchased another ATLAS integral quench batch furnace from Ipsen.

ThermTech will use the ATLAS for carburizing, carbonitriding and neutral hardening while supporting business from the Oil & Gas and Heavy Equipment industries.

We have worked with several major providers of heat treatment equipment, but Ipsen is among the best for providing support after equipment is purchased. ThermTech has received installation and startup assistance, as well as dedicated local support for any of their equipment, regardless of the manufacturer. Mary Springer, Vice President of ThermTech. Supported by Ipsen’s global ICS (Ipsen Customer Service)

In a shop where every furnace matters and uptime is critical to their success, being able to receive the furnace in a short timeframe was also important. Ipsen is able to offer companies significant time savings with reduced lead time on the ATLAS, one of their modular platforms. Overall, Ipsen’s ATLAS atmosphere line provides users with repeatable quality results. This includes achieving consistent, uniform case depth and uniform quench hardness due to the advanced quench system design.

To learn more about Ipsen’s ATLAS atmosphere furnace, visit www.IpsenUSA.com/ATLAS.