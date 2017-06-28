New Olympus EPOCH 6LT Flaw Detector Provides Comprehensive Flaw Detection Capabilities

The EPOCH 6LT flaw detector from Olympus has been optimized for single-handed operation, and incorporates a cutting-edge ergonomic design with robust ultrasonic functionality in an instrument constructed specifically for rope access and high portability applications.

EPOCH 6LT Flaw Detector (Credit: Olympus Corporation)

The EPOCH 6LT flaw detector’s design spanning from form factor to the user interface is enhanced for user comfort, making it easy to use with one hand, thereby allowing rope access inspection technicians and users who require high portability to perform their task comfortably and efficiently.

Fits firmly in one hand with least wrist fatigue: weighs only 1.95 lbs (890 g) with a grip-oriented weight distribution

weighs only 1.95 lbs (890 g) with a grip-oriented weight distribution Attaches to a user’s leg or harness: hands-free operation is possible for rope access technicians

hands-free operation is possible for rope access technicians Durable and reliable: engineered to IP65/67 for water and dust resistance and drop tested to protect against the risks found in challenging inspection environments

engineered to IP65/67 for water and dust resistance and drop tested to protect against the risks found in challenging inspection environments Menu can be navigated using just the thumb: the rotary knob and simple button design allows easy navigation through the UI, even if the user is wearing gloves

The EPOCH 6LT flaw detector’s workflow is direct and simple therefore allowing technicians to spend more time on their inspection and less time fine-tuning the instrument. Regardless of the instrument’s small size, it has the features and functions to match the needs of almost any conventional ultrasonic inspection application, including all the essential functionality of the popular EPOCH 650 flaw detector and EN12668-1:2010 compliance.

Efficient inspections: the software and hardware maximize single-handed operation, so users can use their other hand to move the probe

the software and hardware maximize single-handed operation, so users can use their other hand to move the probe Intuitive software: a two-screen, icon-based interface enables navigation to be quick and easy

a two-screen, icon-based interface enables navigation to be quick and easy Optional Wi-Fi connectivity: make the most of setup downloads, on-the-go data backups and powerful cloud applications on the Olympus Scientific Cloud

make the most of setup downloads, on-the-go data backups and powerful cloud applications on the Olympus Scientific Cloud Optional corrosion software: integrate the user-friendliness of a thickness gage with the flexibility of a flaw detector; with center-pin transducer ID for quicker set up

The EPOCH 6LT flaw detector offers the rope access technicians a range of features to help keep them safe during tough inspections. For increased efficiency, users can manipulate the inspection parameters with one hand without halting flaw scanning. With the rope access accessory kit, technicians can tie the instrument to their harness or leg, thus leaving both hands free to maintain balance or alter the probe. Based on how the instrument is attached, the display rotates so users can clearly view the A-scan and readings.