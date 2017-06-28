Rapid Curing Two Component Epoxy Offers Impressive Chemical Resistance and High Bond Strength

Master Bond EP41S-F is a two part epoxy for bonding, sealing, coating and encapsulation applications. It combines fast ambient temperature cure speed with chemical resistance and superior electrical insulation properties. This versatile system is easy to handle and has a forgiving 100 to 25 mix ratio by weight. After mixing, EP41S-F polymerizes quickly and can usually be removed from a fixture within 20-30 minutes. Full cures are achieved in 24 hours at 75°F or in 45-60 minutes at 200°F.

Faster curing epoxies typically offer less chemical resistance than systems with more conventional cure speeds, but that isn’t the case with EP41S-F. It withstands exposure to many types of chemicals, including oils, fuels, water and hydraulics. Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support, MasterBond Inc.

Additionally, EP41S-F delivers high strength values with a tensile lap shear strength of over 2,500 psi and a tensile strength of 8,000-9,000 psi. It bonds well to a wide variety of substrates including metals, composites, ceramics, glass and many plastics, with minimal shrinkage upon curing. EP41S-F is simply applied by brushing, dipping or gun dispenser. This formulation features a Shore D hardness exceeding 75. It is 100% reactive and does not contain any solvents or diluents.

EP41S-F is serviceable over the temperature range of -60°F to +250°F. Though it is available in a variety of colors, its standard colors are clear for Part A and amber for Part B. This epoxy can be used in aerospace, electronic, chemical processing applications. It can be recommended for lining of tanks and other chemical equipment. It is conveniently packaged in ½ pint, pint, quart, gallon and 5 gallon container kits, as well as in cartridges for gun dispensers.

EP41S-F is a rapid curing, high strength two component adhesive, sealant, coating and encapsulation compound that also offers excellent chemical resistance.